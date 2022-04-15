Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $881.17 million and approximately $25.15 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.13 or 0.00194592 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00040632 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.11 or 0.00391288 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00051210 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00010856 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.