Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) Shares Down 2.5%

Tlou Energy Limited (LON:TLOU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.95 ($0.03). Approximately 515,920 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 463,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2 ($0.03).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Tlou Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

The firm has a market cap of £11.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Tlou Energy Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) resources in Southern Africa. The company owns 100% interests in the Lesedi CBM project, Mamba, and Boomslang projects. It also develops solar and hydrogen projects. Tlou Energy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

