Toncoin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.41 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and approximately $4.67 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.98 or 0.00004911 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Toncoin has traded up 6.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00045369 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,040.76 or 0.07556987 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,130.77 or 0.99734323 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00042031 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.