Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 738.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $826,000.

BLMN has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.58.

Shares of BLMN stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.44. 1,228,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,043. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.41. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 177.48% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $4,613,902.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

