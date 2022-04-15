TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TRS. TheStreet lowered shares of TriMas from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriMas from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

NASDAQ:TRS opened at $31.31 on Monday. TriMas has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $38.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.12 and its 200-day moving average is $33.53.

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. TriMas had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $208.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TriMas will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

In other news, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $94,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa Finley bought 3,236 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 8.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of TriMas in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 31.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 8,689 shares during the last quarter.

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

