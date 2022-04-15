Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $343.43.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

TWLO traded down $8.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.09. 2,761,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,688,816. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $412.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total value of $672,789.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $208,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,013 shares of company stock worth $3,788,559. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Twilio by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,253,000 after buying an additional 152,151 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Twilio by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,106,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,333,000 after buying an additional 37,840 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Twilio by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Twilio by 363.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

