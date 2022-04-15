Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Trading Down 12.8% Over Last 7 Days

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $21.65 million and approximately $13.88 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for $5.06 or 0.00012584 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.46 or 0.00194984 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00040886 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.74 or 0.00392028 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00051317 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00010889 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,275,405 coins. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

