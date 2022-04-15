United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

United States Antimony stock opened at $0.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52. United States Antimony has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.15. The company has a current ratio of 11.66, a quick ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About United States Antimony (Get Rating)

United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.

