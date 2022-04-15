UnMarshal (MARSH) Price Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

UnMarshal (MARSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 14th. During the last week, UnMarshal has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One UnMarshal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000817 BTC on major exchanges. UnMarshal has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $924,483.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00045367 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,031.89 or 0.07550005 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,058.40 or 0.99753420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00041884 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

