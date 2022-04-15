Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.94.

UE stock opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average of $18.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $20.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.29. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Edge Properties (Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

