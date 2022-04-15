Vale (NYSE:VALE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VALE. HSBC raised Vale from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vale from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas raised Vale from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Vale from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Vale from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.79.

Vale stock opened at $19.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $97.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.60. Vale has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $23.17.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.718 dividend. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 32.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 12.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 22.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 93,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 21.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,783,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,823 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the third quarter worth about $3,243,000.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

