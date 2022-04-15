Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Shares Down 12.4%

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) shares were down 12.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.60. Approximately 7,987 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 674,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.
Several research analysts have weighed in on EVTL shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.31.
About Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL)
Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of electric aircraft. It offers VX4, a piloted electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vertical Aerospace (EVTL)
- 3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- The Top Is In For Infosys
Receive News & Ratings for Vertical Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertical Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.