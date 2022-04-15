Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Volkswagen in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois forecasts that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Volkswagen’s FY2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VWAGY. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Volkswagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Volkswagen from €210.00 ($228.26) to €230.00 ($250.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.80. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $38.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.74 billion during the quarter. Volkswagen had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.48%.

Volkswagen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.