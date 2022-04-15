VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of VSE from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VSE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VSE currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.83.

VSE stock opened at $42.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $535.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.59 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.88 and its 200 day moving average is $52.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. VSE has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $65.42.

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). VSE had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $210.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VSE will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in VSE by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VSE by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VSE by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,481,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in VSE by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in VSE by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

