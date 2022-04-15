Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Shares Up 14.3%

Shares of Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Rating) shot up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28. 248,341 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 269,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 41.84, a current ratio of 41.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.65 million and a PE ratio of -15.56.

Vulcan Minerals Company Profile (CVE:VUL)

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, evaluates, and explores for mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company owns interests in the Colchester copper gold project located in north-central Newfoundland; the Gander Belt gold property located in central Newfoundland; the Red Cross Lake nickel/copper/cobalt/gold project in central Newfoundland; and the South Voisey's Bay nickel/copper/cobalt project located in Labrador.

