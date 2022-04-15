Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Shares Up 14.3%

Shares of Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Rating) shot up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28. 248,341 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 269,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
The company has a quick ratio of 41.84, a current ratio of 41.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.65 million and a PE ratio of -15.56.
Vulcan Minerals Company Profile (CVE:VUL)
