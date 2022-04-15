Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Warpaint London (LON:W7L – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

W7L opened at GBX 141.50 ($1.84) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 127.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 150.84. Warpaint London has a twelve month low of GBX 101.11 ($1.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 240 ($3.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market cap of £108.60 million and a P/E ratio of 283.00.

In related news, insider Keith Sadler bought 3,629 shares of Warpaint London stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of £4,790.28 ($6,242.22).

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers eye, face make-up, lip, and nail products; gift products; accessories and sets; brushes; and others. It also provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler.

