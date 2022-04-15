Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Cut to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $174.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, Erste Group cut shares of Waste Management to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $155.00.

WM stock opened at $159.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.51. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $133.80 and a 12 month high of $168.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.87.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,223 shares of company stock worth $6,180,911. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WM. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

