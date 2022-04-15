Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Acquired by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,729,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,332 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $38,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WES. RR Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,518,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,250,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,083,000 after acquiring an additional 580,757 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,479,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,003,000 after acquiring an additional 481,914 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,385,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,098,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,989,000 after acquiring an additional 295,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WES. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

Shares of NYSE:WES traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.11. 1,038,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average of $23.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 3.52. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $27.29.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $719.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.40 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 60.09%.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

