WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,100 ($27.37) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SMWH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of WH Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of WH Smith from GBX 1,741 ($22.69) to GBX 1,737 ($22.63) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.76) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($29.97) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,180 ($28.41) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,051 ($26.73).

LON SMWH opened at GBX 1,517 ($19.77) on Monday. WH Smith has a 12 month low of GBX 1,259.71 ($16.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,931.50 ($25.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,508.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,542.44.

In other news, insider Marion Sears acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,428 ($18.61) per share, with a total value of £7,140 ($9,304.14).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

