Wolfe Research Lowers TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) to Underperform

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $57.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $53.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on TRP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded TC Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.25.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $57.46 on Monday. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $44.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.708 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNB Bank boosted its stake in TC Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 22,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 30,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.