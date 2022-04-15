WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $127.24 and last traded at $127.41. Approximately 845 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.78.

WSPOF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$201.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$186.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.49 and its 200-day moving average is $133.98.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

