Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Express (NYSE:AXP) to Announce $2.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will report earnings of $2.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for American Express’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.18. American Express reported earnings per share of $2.74 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full year earnings of $9.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $10.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.95 to $12.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.82.

NYSE AXP traded up $1.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $181.16. 2,654,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,298,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $137.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.95. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $199.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.82%.

In other American Express news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

