Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $102.11 Million

Equities analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) will announce sales of $102.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for EverQuote’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $102.56 million and the lowest is $101.67 million. EverQuote reported sales of $103.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full year sales of $426.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $424.99 million to $428.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $514.52 million, with estimates ranging from $501.10 million to $532.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EverQuote.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVER. Raymond James cut their target price on EverQuote from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.08. 281,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,062. EverQuote has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $37.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.31. The company has a market capitalization of $446.07 million, a PE ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, Director David B. Blundin bought 52,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $768,301.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Blundin bought 23,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $352,504.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,082,771 shares of company stock worth $16,164,582 and sold 12,734 shares worth $201,279. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth about $20,019,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EverQuote by 26.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 332,492 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in EverQuote by 38.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,131,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,085,000 after purchasing an additional 311,561 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in EverQuote by 449.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 335,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 274,176 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in EverQuote during the third quarter worth about $4,990,000. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EverQuote (Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EverQuote (EVER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.