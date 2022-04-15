Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $263.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $263.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $264.60 million and the lowest is $259.40 million. Golden Entertainment posted sales of $239.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 54.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GDEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

In other Golden Entertainment news, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 75,000 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $4,149,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 600,000 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $27,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 860,129 shares of company stock worth $42,409,156. 41.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 12,596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1,793.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 93,022 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GDEN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.86. The company had a trading volume of 149,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,840. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Golden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $59.96.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

