Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Perpetua Resources’ earnings. Perpetua Resources posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perpetua Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.50) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Perpetua Resources.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources from $12.25 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perpetua Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

In other Perpetua Resources news, Director Chris J. Robison acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 24,771,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835,810 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $18,361,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 47,654 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 4th quarter worth $2,725,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 355,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPTA opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. Perpetua Resources has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $9.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43. The company has a market cap of $287.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

