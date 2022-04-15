Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Analysts expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.02. Sharps Compliance reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.41 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

SMED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sharps Compliance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lowered Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

NASDAQ SMED traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.83. The stock had a trading volume of 81,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,019. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average of $6.91. The stock has a market cap of $92.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of -0.22. Sharps Compliance has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 263.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 268,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 194,500 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 221,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 65,391 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 751,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after buying an additional 41,897 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. 54.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

