Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $314.54 Million

Brokerages forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) will report $314.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $317.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $309.50 million. Hancock Whitney posted sales of $321.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hancock Whitney.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $318.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

HWC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.75.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 85.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 31,323 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,778,000 after purchasing an additional 90,975 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 898,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 10.2% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,671,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,744,000 after purchasing an additional 154,539 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth about $1,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.46. 435,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,307. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $39.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hancock Whitney (HWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.