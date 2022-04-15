Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) to Announce $0.27 EPS

Analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) will report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for National Vision’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.31. National Vision posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. National Vision had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EYE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

Shares of EYE traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.63. 397,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,998. National Vision has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $65.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in National Vision by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,920,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,551 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in National Vision by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,356,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,300,000 after acquiring an additional 743,168 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in National Vision by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,244,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,632,000 after acquiring an additional 676,666 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,008,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its stake in National Vision by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,447,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,198,000 after acquiring an additional 330,790 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

