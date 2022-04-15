Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CGI (NYSE:GIB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GIB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CGI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CGI in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a sell rating and a $85.44 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CGI currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.26.

NYSE:GIB opened at $80.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. CGI has a 12 month low of $77.25 and a 12 month high of $93.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CGI will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIB. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CGI by 272.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

