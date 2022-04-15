Zacks Investment Research Upgrades InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IHG. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 5,200 ($67.76) to GBX 5,400 ($70.37) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($72.65) to GBX 5,675 ($73.95) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.58) target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $5,800.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4,550.80.

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $68.50 on Monday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.74 and a fifty-two week high of $73.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.95.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.859 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 310.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,481,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 103,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

