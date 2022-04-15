Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) will post $48.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.50 million to $49.40 million. Zai Lab reported sales of $20.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 143.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full-year sales of $339.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $214.80 million to $552.79 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $468.39 million, with estimates ranging from $349.80 million to $627.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zai Lab.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZLAB. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Zai Lab from $194.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.25.

In related news, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $102,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $50,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zai Lab by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Zai Lab by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Zai Lab by 241.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zai Lab by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.20. Zai Lab has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $181.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.45.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

