ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Shares Down 15.1%

Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF – Get Rating) shares fell 15.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92. 346 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ZIP from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.99.

Zip Co Limited provides point-of-sale credit and digital payment services to consumers and merchants in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, New Zealand, and South Africa. The company operates through ZIP AU, Zip Global, and Spotcap segments. It offers integrated retail finance solutions to merchants in the retail, education, health, and travel industries through online and in store.

