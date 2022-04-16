$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Zscaler’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.10. Zscaler reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zscaler.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS.

ZS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $390.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.45.

In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $1,494,336.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $641,155.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977 in the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZS traded down $10.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $230.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,728,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,516. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.94. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.99 and a beta of 1.00.

About Zscaler (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zscaler (ZS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.