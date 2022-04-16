$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is $0.67. Allegiant Travel posted earnings per share of ($3.58) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year earnings of $6.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $8.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $15.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $22.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 8.89%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on ALGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James lowered Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.90.

NASDAQ ALGT traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.74. The stock had a trading volume of 261,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.02. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $132.03 and a 52-week high of $252.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.09 and a 200 day moving average of $175.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.55.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total value of $319,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $48,975.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,094 shares of company stock worth $4,094,497 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,347,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,003,000 after acquiring an additional 51,677 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,237,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,995,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 843,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,631,000 after acquiring an additional 26,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,690,000 after purchasing an additional 81,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 556,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

