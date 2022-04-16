-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Aptose Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aptose Biosciences.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

APTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptose Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

NASDAQ APTO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.25. 242,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,726. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Aptose Biosciences by 150.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 42.1% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 921,530 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 34.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 512,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 132,475 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 12.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 83,314 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

