-$0.17 EPS Expected for Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.15). Calithera Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Calithera Biosciences.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.63.

Shares of CALA stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $2.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 1,205.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 232,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 214,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 47,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

