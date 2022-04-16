-$0.17 EPS Expected for Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.15). Calithera Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Calithera Biosciences.
Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS.
Shares of CALA stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $2.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.86.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 1,205.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 232,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 214,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 47,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.
Calithera Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calithera Biosciences (CALA)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calithera Biosciences (CALA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.