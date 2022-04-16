-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Howard Hughes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is ($0.60). Howard Hughes posted earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howard Hughes will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $4.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Howard Hughes.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.60). Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HHC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $39,056,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,511,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HHC traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.54. 317,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,629. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.75 and a beta of 1.46. Howard Hughes has a one year low of $81.99 and a one year high of $113.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Howard Hughes declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 15th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

