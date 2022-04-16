$0.32 EPS Expected for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) will report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.52. Telephone and Data Systems posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 2.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

NYSE TDS traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,487. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.48. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $26.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

