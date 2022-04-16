$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) will report $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.31. Keurig Dr Pepper also reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE:KDP traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $37.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,109,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,336,334. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.86.

About Keurig Dr Pepper (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.