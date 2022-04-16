$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) will report $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. EVERTEC also posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The business had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. EVERTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on EVTC. StockNews.com lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $40.72 on Monday. EVERTEC has a one year low of $37.39 and a one year high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $80,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Castillo Rodrigo Del sold 15,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $601,429.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,341 shares of company stock valued at $8,080,318 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 5.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

