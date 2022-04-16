$1.46 Million in Sales Expected for Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2022

Brokerages expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVAGet Rating) will post $1.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.82 million and the lowest is $500,000.00. Aeva Technologies posted sales of $310,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 371%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year sales of $10.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $11.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $44.83 million, with estimates ranging from $19.62 million to $73.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVAGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,099.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEVA. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aeva Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of AEVA stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.80. 969,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,109. The company has a market capitalization of $820.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.69. Aeva Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $12.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $6.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aeva Technologies (Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeva Technologies (AEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.