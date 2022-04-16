$1.46 Million in Sales Expected for Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) will post $1.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.82 million and the lowest is $500,000.00. Aeva Technologies posted sales of $310,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 371%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year sales of $10.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $11.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $44.83 million, with estimates ranging from $19.62 million to $73.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,099.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEVA. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aeva Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of AEVA stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.80. 969,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,109. The company has a market capitalization of $820.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.69. Aeva Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $12.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $6.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

