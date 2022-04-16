10,570 Shares in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Purchased by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 550.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.54% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ HOOD traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $11.38. 12,034,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,858,628. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.56.
In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 113,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $1,598,919.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 31,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $371,927.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 320,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,842.
Several brokerages have issued reports on HOOD. Mizuho began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.
