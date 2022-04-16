11,334 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Purchased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

BATS JPST opened at $50.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.46.

