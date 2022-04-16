1,359 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Bought by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 950,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,892,000 after buying an additional 50,778 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1,997.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.44. The company had a trading volume of 210,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,298. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.79. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $31.62 and a one year high of $38.70.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

