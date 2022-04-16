$15.69 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) will announce $15.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Endosurgery’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.90 million. Apollo Endosurgery posted sales of $13.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will report full year sales of $73.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.30 million to $73.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $85.74 million, with estimates ranging from $85.18 million to $86.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apollo Endosurgery.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 148.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

APEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Endosurgery has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $82,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 384.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.91. The company had a trading volume of 65,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,802. Apollo Endosurgery has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 7.92 and a quick ratio of 7.09. The firm has a market cap of $234.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

