$2.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) will announce $2.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $3.42. Boston Beer reported earnings of $4.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full year earnings of $13.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.15 to $14.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $16.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.67 to $17.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Boston Beer.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($3.36). The company had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.52 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAM. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $440.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $718.07.

SAM traded down $9.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $365.76. 172,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,247. The company’s 50-day moving average is $387.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.10. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.11 and a beta of 0.82. Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $342.74 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total transaction of $391,083.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1,733.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 5,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

