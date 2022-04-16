$2.71 Billion in Sales Expected for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) will announce $2.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.76 billion. SpartanNash reported sales of $2.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full-year sales of $8.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $9.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.11 billion to $9.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SpartanNash.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. SpartanNash’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SPTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CL King assumed coverage on SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,475. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $35.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 8,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

