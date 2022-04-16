$2.82 Billion in Sales Expected for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.15 billion and the highest is $3.20 billion. S&P Global reported sales of $2.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year sales of $12.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $13.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.80 billion to $14.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.57.

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $822,231,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,878,360,000 after buying an additional 1,277,266 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 105.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,394,000 after buying an additional 967,581 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 396.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 876,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,825,000 after buying an additional 700,082 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

SPGI traded down $8.72 on Friday, reaching $387.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,404,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,538. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $363.54 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $93.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $396.67 and its 200 day moving average is $430.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

