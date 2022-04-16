$2.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) will post sales of $2.87 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.89 billion. Rogers Communications reported sales of $2.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rogers Communications will report full-year sales of $12.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.90 billion to $13.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $13.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.27 billion to $15.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rogers Communications.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RCI shares. CIBC upgraded Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 0.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 38,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 1.8% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 17,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,271 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCI traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $59.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,484. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $44.19 and a 1-year high of $59.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.396 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

