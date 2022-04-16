$2.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) to post $2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.00. Mohawk Industries posted earnings per share of $3.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year earnings of $13.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.16 to $15.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $15.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.03 to $18.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.54 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MHK shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.71. 467,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,583. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.51. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $117.56 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.50.

In related news, COO Chistopher Wellborn purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 4.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 90.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 51,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,000 after buying an additional 24,559 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 4.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 262,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,622,000 after buying an additional 10,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $21,316,000. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

